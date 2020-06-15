All apartments in Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley, WA
16108 E. Broadway
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

16108 E. Broadway

16108 East Broadway Avenue · (509) 413-1956 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16108 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Greenacres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16108 E. Broadway · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Downstairs 2 Bedrom Duplex - Such a great location to live in! Easy access to I-90, shopping, and food. This unit features a washer and dryer in unit, off street parking, and a large back yard!

DO NOT DISTURB:
Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management. 4 Degrees is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history, a criminal record with a felony or a criminal record with any drug or violence related offenses. Subject to application of state and federal law.
By submitting an application for any unit managed by 4 Degrees, you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.
All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4777059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16108 E. Broadway have any available units?
16108 E. Broadway has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16108 E. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
16108 E. Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16108 E. Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 16108 E. Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane Valley.
Does 16108 E. Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 16108 E. Broadway does offer parking.
Does 16108 E. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16108 E. Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16108 E. Broadway have a pool?
No, 16108 E. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 16108 E. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 16108 E. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 16108 E. Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 16108 E. Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16108 E. Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 16108 E. Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
