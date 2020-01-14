Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11319 SE Sedgwick Rd Available 01/06/20 Cute, Private and Large 2 Bedroom Cottage near Southworth Ferry! - *6 PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Don't miss your chance to live in this tucked away cottage with acreage! This amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath home has beautiful touches throughout and boasts over 2,000 square feet! Inside you'll find the kitchen with black counter tops and white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and tile floors and tons of space! The living room has a beautiful hanging chandelier and wood burning fireplace. The large bathroom includes white marble counters and a gorgeous claw foot tub! Spacious bedrooms upstairs with skylights and one even includes a person touch with rustic barn door. Imagine yourself relaxing on the front porch during the summers and entertaining in the surrounding yard! Properties like this don't come along often to don't wait! Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more info and to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



(RLNE5429935)