7518 145th Street Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House - Property Id: 291995



All furniture you see in the house, including Sofa, matress, desk, table, etc will stay in the house.



A new roof just installed. Spacious daylight basement rambler on large corner lot. This move-in ready corner home features 3,304 usable sqft and boasts 5Br/2.75Ba, plus bonus room (6th Bedroom). Fantastic floor plan includes master bedroom with full bath, light filled living room, ample kitchen with eat-in space along with formal dining, as well as family room with fireplace, all on main level. Downstairs offers huge rec room, laundry with ¾ bath and slider opens to fully fenced backyard.



Move in ready anytime, reply back this email or text (503) 898-0559? if interested for any questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291995

Property Id 291995



(RLNE5825219)