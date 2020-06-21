All apartments in South Hill
7518 145th Street Ct E

7518 145th Street Court East
Location

7518 145th Street Court East, South Hill, WA 98375
South Hill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3304 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House - Property Id: 291995

All furniture you see in the house, including Sofa, matress, desk, table, etc will stay in the house.

A new roof just installed. Spacious daylight basement rambler on large corner lot. This move-in ready corner home features 3,304 usable sqft and boasts 5Br/2.75Ba, plus bonus room (6th Bedroom). Fantastic floor plan includes master bedroom with full bath, light filled living room, ample kitchen with eat-in space along with formal dining, as well as family room with fireplace, all on main level. Downstairs offers huge rec room, laundry with ¾ bath and slider opens to fully fenced backyard.

Move in ready anytime, reply back this email or text (503) 898-0559? if interested for any questions.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 145th Street Ct E have any available units?
7518 145th Street Ct E has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7518 145th Street Ct E have?
Some of 7518 145th Street Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7518 145th Street Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
7518 145th Street Ct E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 145th Street Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7518 145th Street Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 7518 145th Street Ct E offer parking?
No, 7518 145th Street Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 7518 145th Street Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7518 145th Street Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 145th Street Ct E have a pool?
No, 7518 145th Street Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 7518 145th Street Ct E have accessible units?
No, 7518 145th Street Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 145th Street Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7518 145th Street Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 7518 145th Street Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7518 145th Street Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
