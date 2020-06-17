10406 140th Street Court East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent!



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside. New paint and carpet, plus a washer and dryer in the unit provide a good start on a clean, comfortable place to call home. Convenient location and common play field make this place a winner.



12-month term; all adult occupants must apply; move in costs equal application fee(s), first month's rent and security deposit; tenant pays nothing for water, sewer, garbage. Pets considered on a case by case basis for an additional monthly fee.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10406-140th-st-ct-e-puyallup-wa-98374-unit-79/822664f7-2e6a-401c-9b3b-83d0233b3a03



