10406 140th Street Court East

10406 140th Street Court East · (425) 445-6777
Location

10406 140th Street Court East, South Hill, WA 98374
South Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 79 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1479 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent!

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside. New paint and carpet, plus a washer and dryer in the unit provide a good start on a clean, comfortable place to call home. Convenient location and common play field make this place a winner.

12-month term; all adult occupants must apply; move in costs equal application fee(s), first month's rent and security deposit; tenant pays nothing for water, sewer, garbage. Pets considered on a case by case basis for an additional monthly fee.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10406-140th-st-ct-e-puyallup-wa-98374-unit-79/822664f7-2e6a-401c-9b3b-83d0233b3a03

(RLNE5623775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

