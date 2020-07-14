Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woodlands.
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
online portal
smoke-free community
Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Snoqualmie Falls and Mount Si, The Woodlands offers more than just a collection of luxury townhomes, the two and three-bedroom residences create an inviting and serene community of designer-inspired townhomes and single-level townhomes with condominium-quality finishes and stylish design.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250
Additional: Utility Fee: $95/Month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Select homes have additional storage included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Woodlands have any available units?
The Woodlands has 12 units available starting at $2,312 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Woodlands have?
Some of The Woodlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woodlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Woodlands is offering the following rent specials: Meet us online! While our office is closed for foot traffic at this time, we’re open for services and virtual tours! Contact us today and let us show you around. Up to 6 Weeks Free!
Is The Woodlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woodlands is pet friendly.
Does The Woodlands offer parking?
Yes, The Woodlands offers parking.
Does The Woodlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woodlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woodlands have a pool?
No, The Woodlands does not have a pool.
Does The Woodlands have accessible units?
Yes, The Woodlands has accessible units.
Does The Woodlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with dishwashers.
Does The Woodlands have units with air conditioning?
No, The Woodlands does not have units with air conditioning.