Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

9587 Long Point Lane NW

9587 Long Point Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9587 Long Point Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
PENDING APPLICATION - This 2 story home offers less than a 5 minute drive to downtown Silverdale. Easy access to Freeway and Centrally located. Open concept living with dining room, living room and kitchen. Wood laminate floors with gas Fireplace in living room, a built in TV cabinet and a door accessing your deck. Laundry is on the main floor along with the Main Bedroom. Main bedroom comes with large walk in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. Upstairs offers 2 large bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Downstairs does have a powder room for convenience. Garage is a 2 car and along one side storage cabinets have been installed for easy access to items and organization, no maintenance landscaping, . Property is attached on one side to another home and yard is maintained by the HOA. Community does have Visitors parking right across the street from home and offers a playground / park. Deposit is the same as the rent. Tenant in home until the end of the month, will need an appointment to view. (MT,JM)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE4675382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

