9587 Long Point Lane NW

PENDING APPLICATION - This 2 story home offers less than a 5 minute drive to downtown Silverdale. Easy access to Freeway and Centrally located. Open concept living with dining room, living room and kitchen. Wood laminate floors with gas Fireplace in living room, a built in TV cabinet and a door accessing your deck. Laundry is on the main floor along with the Main Bedroom. Main bedroom comes with large walk in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. Upstairs offers 2 large bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Downstairs does have a powder room for convenience. Garage is a 2 car and along one side storage cabinets have been installed for easy access to items and organization, no maintenance landscaping, . Property is attached on one side to another home and yard is maintained by the HOA. Community does have Visitors parking right across the street from home and offers a playground / park. Deposit is the same as the rent. Tenant in home until the end of the month, will need an appointment to view. (MT,JM)

(RLNE4675382)