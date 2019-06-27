9272 Oneida Circle Northwest

Amenities

Come take a look at this lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath tri-level home nestled between Bremerton and Silverdale. The main level features open concept living, dining and kitchen areas with all appliances included, hard wood floors and pantry. The bottom floor includes the family area with half bath and shared laundry room. The sliding glass door leads to the beautifully landscaped fenced yard with a storage shed. Upstairs boasts the three bedrooms with the full main bath and the private .75 bath in the master. All this with gas forced air heating and wood burning stove for an alternative heat source during the colder winter months. There is an attached two car garage with ample extra parking as well. This is a no pet property.



