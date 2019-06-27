All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated March 19 2019

9272 Oneida Circle Northwest

9272 Oneida Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9272 Oneida Circle Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come take a look at this lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath tri-level home nestled between Bremerton and Silverdale. The main level features open concept living, dining and kitchen areas with all appliances included, hard wood floors and pantry. The bottom floor includes the family area with half bath and shared laundry room. The sliding glass door leads to the beautifully landscaped fenced yard with a storage shed. Upstairs boasts the three bedrooms with the full main bath and the private .75 bath in the master. All this with gas forced air heating and wood burning stove for an alternative heat source during the colder winter months. There is an attached two car garage with ample extra parking as well. This is a no pet property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest have any available units?
9272 Oneida Circle Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest have?
Some of 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
9272 Oneida Circle Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest does offer parking.
Does 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest have a pool?
No, 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest have accessible units?
No, 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9272 Oneida Circle Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
