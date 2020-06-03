835 Huckle Drive - 1

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in park-like setting right on the edge of Silverdale! This home is quiet and private and lives like a single family home. Huckle Ridge offers an open living concept, back patio, and is an end unit.
All appliances provided including dishwasher, washer and dryer! Woodstove, reserved covered parking and a storage shed in the back yard. This home is gorgeous!
Garbage paid, other utilities paid by tenant. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.
Realty Station does not accept third-party credit reports.