Silverdale, WA
835 Huckle Drive - 1
Last updated July 8 2019 at 1:38 AM

835 Huckle Drive - 1

835 Northwest Huckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

835 Northwest Huckle Drive, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in park-like setting right on the edge of Silverdale! This home is quiet and private and lives like a single family home. Huckle Ridge offers an open living concept, back patio, and is an end unit.

All appliances provided including dishwasher, washer and dryer! Woodstove, reserved covered parking and a storage shed in the back yard. This home is gorgeous!

Garbage paid, other utilities paid by tenant. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.

Realty Station does not accept third-party credit reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Huckle Drive - 1 have any available units?
835 Huckle Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 835 Huckle Drive - 1 have?
Some of 835 Huckle Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Huckle Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
835 Huckle Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Huckle Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 835 Huckle Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 835 Huckle Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 835 Huckle Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 835 Huckle Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Huckle Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Huckle Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 835 Huckle Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 835 Huckle Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 835 Huckle Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Huckle Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Huckle Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Huckle Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Huckle Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
