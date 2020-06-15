All apartments in Silverdale
Find more places like 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:44 PM

4838 Northwest Walgren Drive

4838 Northwest Walgren Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1791586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4838 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA 98383

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prime location close to everything Silverdale has to offer. Just up the road from the new improved Central Kitsap High School and all shopping! This large 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath home features downstairs living spaces including formal dining and living room, family room with gas log fireplace, eat-in kitchen with island, and large laundry room with hookups. Upstairs features all five bedrooms including two large bedrooms and 5-piece master suite. Master bedroom has a custom window seat and three other rooms have extra storage units with additional custom lighting. The spacious fully fenced back yard has a deck and large stone patio area with Adirondack seating with fire pit. One storage shed and an additional storage locker for tenant use. This yard is perfect for entertaining. Three car garage and off street parking is also a plus. Small park in the Town Summit Community off Provost Rd in Silverdale with easy access to Hwy 3 and all bases. Don't miss out on this incredible home! This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,425, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive have any available units?
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive have?
Some of 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive does offer parking.
Does 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive have a pool?
No, 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive have accessible units?
No, 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4838 Northwest Walgren Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms
Silverdale Apartments with ParkingSilverdale Apartments with Pool
Silverdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA
Parkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity