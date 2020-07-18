All apartments in Silverdale
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205

4701 Northwest Walgren Drive · (360) 337-6565 ext. 123
Location

4701 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA 98383

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 Available 08/10/20 Silverdale Condo with detached 1 car Garage - Welcome yourself to this small community conveniently located within 5 minutes of downtown Silverdale also an easy commute to Bangor or PSNS.This home offers multi level living, on main floor, 1bdr, 1full bath, laundry closet and open concept kitchen and dining. Sliding glass doors off your dining room open up to a covered deck with space for sitting and relaxing while enjoy the outdoors.Soaring ceilings await around the corner in your living room with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows for natural light and a wood burning fireplace. Go up the stairs and be amazed at 2 additional bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and one bedroom with sliding glass doors to its own balcony, washer and dryer in the unit. Detached 1 car garage, and one additional reserved parking spot. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. Will need an appointment to view. Sorry No Pets (MT & CN) Tenant will be occupying home until the end of July. Kitchen counter tops are actually a light green, current tenant has put contact paper over them to change the color. Sorry NO Pets Please. Unit will be available around August 10th. Reid Property Management Does Not Accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 have any available units?
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 have?
Some of 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 pet-friendly?
No, 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 offers parking.
Does 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 have a pool?
No, 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 have accessible units?
No, 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 does not have units with air conditioning.
