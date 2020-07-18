Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 Available 08/10/20 Silverdale Condo with detached 1 car Garage - Welcome yourself to this small community conveniently located within 5 minutes of downtown Silverdale also an easy commute to Bangor or PSNS.This home offers multi level living, on main floor, 1bdr, 1full bath, laundry closet and open concept kitchen and dining. Sliding glass doors off your dining room open up to a covered deck with space for sitting and relaxing while enjoy the outdoors.Soaring ceilings await around the corner in your living room with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows for natural light and a wood burning fireplace. Go up the stairs and be amazed at 2 additional bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and one bedroom with sliding glass doors to its own balcony, washer and dryer in the unit. Detached 1 car garage, and one additional reserved parking spot. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. Will need an appointment to view. Sorry No Pets (MT & CN) Tenant will be occupying home until the end of July. Kitchen counter tops are actually a light green, current tenant has put contact paper over them to change the color. Sorry NO Pets Please. Unit will be available around August 10th. Reid Property Management Does Not Accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881568)