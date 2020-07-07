All apartments in Silverdale
4472 Northwest Arriva Way

4472 NW Arriva Way · No Longer Available
Location

4472 NW Arriva Way, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in fantastic Central Kitsap location. Featuring tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and, 5 piece master bath with walk in closet, this home is a must see! Efficient utilities with gas forced air heat, gas log fireplace and a tank-less water heater. The front yard lawn care is included but fenced back yard will be the responsibility of the tenant. Just minutes to shopping, waterfront, hwy & military bases. Dogs may be considered with additional security deposit and pet screening.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4472 Northwest Arriva Way have any available units?
4472 Northwest Arriva Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 4472 Northwest Arriva Way have?
Some of 4472 Northwest Arriva Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4472 Northwest Arriva Way currently offering any rent specials?
4472 Northwest Arriva Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4472 Northwest Arriva Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4472 Northwest Arriva Way is pet friendly.
Does 4472 Northwest Arriva Way offer parking?
No, 4472 Northwest Arriva Way does not offer parking.
Does 4472 Northwest Arriva Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4472 Northwest Arriva Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4472 Northwest Arriva Way have a pool?
No, 4472 Northwest Arriva Way does not have a pool.
Does 4472 Northwest Arriva Way have accessible units?
No, 4472 Northwest Arriva Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4472 Northwest Arriva Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4472 Northwest Arriva Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4472 Northwest Arriva Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4472 Northwest Arriva Way does not have units with air conditioning.

