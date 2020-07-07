4472 Northwest Arriva Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in fantastic Central Kitsap location. Featuring tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and, 5 piece master bath with walk in closet, this home is a must see! Efficient utilities with gas forced air heat, gas log fireplace and a tank-less water heater. The front yard lawn care is included but fenced back yard will be the responsibility of the tenant. Just minutes to shopping, waterfront, hwy & military bases. Dogs may be considered with additional security deposit and pet screening.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.