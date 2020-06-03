All apartments in Silverdale
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
1819 NW Estrellita Ln
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1819 NW Estrellita Ln

1819 Estrellita Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Estrellita Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled, finished yard, w,s,t pd - Property Id: 218944

Water/sewer/trash paid. No hidden fees. On a private road, this home has the desired privacy with easy access to Silverdale amenities. Completely remodeled. Inside is bright with fresh paint, all new flooring, countertops, blinds, etc. The kitchen includes all appliances. Bathrooms on each level with an extra sink off the Master bedroom. The laundry room is on the 2nd floor for convenience - washer and dryer provided. Additional features include a finished single-car garage with opener, off-street parking for 2 vehicles, low-maintenance landscaped yard,extra storage. The gated back yard with a large patio is completely finished for your entertainment needs. Outside the dining room a covered deck provides a nice place for relaxing. This is a great alternative to an apartment or the expense of a single family home. Sorry no smoking/pets.
First, last and security deposit ($1850) require. Note: Security deposit can be paid over the first 6 months in monthly payments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218944
Property Id 218944

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 NW Estrellita Ln have any available units?
1819 NW Estrellita Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1819 NW Estrellita Ln have?
Some of 1819 NW Estrellita Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 NW Estrellita Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1819 NW Estrellita Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 NW Estrellita Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1819 NW Estrellita Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 1819 NW Estrellita Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1819 NW Estrellita Ln offers parking.
Does 1819 NW Estrellita Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 NW Estrellita Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 NW Estrellita Ln have a pool?
No, 1819 NW Estrellita Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1819 NW Estrellita Ln have accessible units?
No, 1819 NW Estrellita Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 NW Estrellita Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 NW Estrellita Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 NW Estrellita Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 NW Estrellita Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
