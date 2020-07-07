1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106

Amenities

Silverdale Ridgetop Townhome - Walking Distance to Island Lake - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Ridgetop townhome is a end unit and located in a quiet community near Island Lake. NEW paint, NEW carpet, laminate flooring, gas fireplace, w/d hookups located in the upstairs hall near the 3 bedrooms for added convenience. Master bedroom on-suite, fenced back yard, and a double car garage with NEW hot water heater. CK School District and community playground. Move-in Date of May 1, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be scheduling appointments of only 2 people at a time entering the property Thank you for your patience during this time.



Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage, gas, and electricity. Pets: Negotiable with prior owner approval, increased security deposit and/or monthly fee. Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. (BY & DL)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify.



If you qualify, please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2209 for more information.



(RLNE3965315)