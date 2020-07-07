All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106

1313 Northwest Slate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Northwest Slate Lane, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Silverdale Ridgetop Townhome - Walking Distance to Island Lake - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Ridgetop townhome is a end unit and located in a quiet community near Island Lake. NEW paint, NEW carpet, laminate flooring, gas fireplace, w/d hookups located in the upstairs hall near the 3 bedrooms for added convenience. Master bedroom on-suite, fenced back yard, and a double car garage with NEW hot water heater. CK School District and community playground. Move-in Date of May 1, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be scheduling appointments of only 2 people at a time entering the property Thank you for your patience during this time.

Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage, gas, and electricity. Pets: Negotiable with prior owner approval, increased security deposit and/or monthly fee. Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. (BY & DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify.

If you qualify, please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2209 for more information.

(RLNE3965315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 have any available units?
1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 have?
Some of 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 offers parking.
Does 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 have a pool?
No, 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 have accessible units?
No, 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Slate Lane NW Suite 106 does not have units with air conditioning.

