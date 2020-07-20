12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest

Amenities

Centrally located in the desirable Ridgetop area of Silverdale this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse offers more than 1400sf of living space. This prime location is convenient to the highway with an easy commute to Bangor, Keyport, PSNS and Seattle ferries. Living room has centrally located fireplace with built-in shelving, and a large bank of windows and window bench to enjoy the tranquility and privacy of the backyard greenbelt. Spacious open kitchen and dining area have sliding door leading to the back deck. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathrooms; the master bath features double vanity and large shower. Single car garage. This is a no pet home.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available 6/22/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.