12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest

12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Centrally located in the desirable Ridgetop area of Silverdale this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse offers more than 1400sf of living space. This prime location is convenient to the highway with an easy commute to Bangor, Keyport, PSNS and Seattle ferries. Living room has centrally located fireplace with built-in shelving, and a large bank of windows and window bench to enjoy the tranquility and privacy of the backyard greenbelt. Spacious open kitchen and dining area have sliding door leading to the back deck. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathrooms; the master bath features double vanity and large shower. Single car garage. This is a no pet home.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available 6/22/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest have any available units?
12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest have?
Some of 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest offers parking.
Does 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 12595 Deer Park Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
