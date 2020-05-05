6726 131st Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Serenity in the Highlands. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home backing to greenbelt, and residing in a quiet cul-de-sac near Highlands Swing Park. Large formal living room and open kitchen/dining/family area. Home features a gas fireplace, 2 car garage, newer appliances, brand new roof, full-size washer/dryer, lots of storage, and private back yard with peaceful fountain. Excellent schools: Little Cedars Elementary, Valley Middle, and Glacier Peak High. Shopping and amenities just minutes away on 132nd or nearby downtown Mill Creek. Don't miss out on this home. No pets.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.