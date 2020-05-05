All apartments in Silver Firs
Find more places like 6726 131st Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
6726 131st Street SE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

6726 131st Street SE

6726 131st St Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6726 131st St Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296
Snohomish Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Serenity in the Highlands. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home backing to greenbelt, and residing in a quiet cul-de-sac near Highlands Swing Park. Large formal living room and open kitchen/dining/family area. Home features a gas fireplace, 2 car garage, newer appliances, brand new roof, full-size washer/dryer, lots of storage, and private back yard with peaceful fountain. Excellent schools: Little Cedars Elementary, Valley Middle, and Glacier Peak High. Shopping and amenities just minutes away on 132nd or nearby downtown Mill Creek. Don't miss out on this home. No pets.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 131st Street SE have any available units?
6726 131st Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 6726 131st Street SE have?
Some of 6726 131st Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 131st Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
6726 131st Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 131st Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 6726 131st Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 6726 131st Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 6726 131st Street SE offers parking.
Does 6726 131st Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6726 131st Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 131st Street SE have a pool?
No, 6726 131st Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 6726 131st Street SE have accessible units?
No, 6726 131st Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 131st Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6726 131st Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6726 131st Street SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6726 131st Street SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WALake Stickney, WAWoodinville, WA
North Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WAKenmore, WALake Stevens, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WAMarysville, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College