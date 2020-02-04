6515 134th Plaza South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse for details call or text 206482-2179. Don't miss this great location in The Arbors at the Highlands! Beautiful & bright 2 bed 2 bath 1,500 sq ft home with garage, open floor plan and high ceilings close to several parks & trails. Willis Tucker Park is accessible nearby. The master is quite spacious and has a walk-in closet with a separate bathroom area. Peaceful and private covered patio Rent: $1,795.00/month water and sewer included, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets w/owner approval & additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application