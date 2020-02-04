All apartments in Silver Firs
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
6515 134th Plaza South East
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:57 PM

6515 134th Plaza South East

6515 134th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

6515 134th Pl SE, Silver Firs, WA 98296
Snohomish Cascade

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse for details call or text 206482-2179. Don't miss this great location in The Arbors at the Highlands! Beautiful & bright 2 bed 2 bath 1,500 sq ft home with garage, open floor plan and high ceilings close to several parks & trails. Willis Tucker Park is accessible nearby. The master is quite spacious and has a walk-in closet with a separate bathroom area. Peaceful and private covered patio Rent: $1,795.00/month water and sewer included, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets w/owner approval & additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 134th Plaza South East have any available units?
6515 134th Plaza South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 6515 134th Plaza South East have?
Some of 6515 134th Plaza South East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 134th Plaza South East currently offering any rent specials?
6515 134th Plaza South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 134th Plaza South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 134th Plaza South East is pet friendly.
Does 6515 134th Plaza South East offer parking?
Yes, 6515 134th Plaza South East offers parking.
Does 6515 134th Plaza South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 134th Plaza South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 134th Plaza South East have a pool?
Yes, 6515 134th Plaza South East has a pool.
Does 6515 134th Plaza South East have accessible units?
No, 6515 134th Plaza South East does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 134th Plaza South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 134th Plaza South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 134th Plaza South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 6515 134th Plaza South East does not have units with air conditioning.
