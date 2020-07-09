5607 141st PL SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Three Bedroom Rambler With Spacious Backyard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/6e4e60a037



Beautiful light filled 3 bedroom rambler in the Silver Firs neighborhood. The home has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, plenty of cabinet space with a small breakfast bar. The living room and dining room get plenty of natural light with the double sliders and vaulted ceilings. Spacious fenced backyard with a deck that is perfect for summer barbeques!



The location of this home is ideal! Located in a quiet neighborhood in a excellent city. Within minutes you have numerous options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Mill Creek Town Center is only minutes away, and the Alderwood and Everett Malls are only a short drive. Great school district with highly sought after elementary and high school.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please contact us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



(RLNE4084423)