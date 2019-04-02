All apartments in Silver Firs
Find more places like 4909 140th ST SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
4909 140th ST SE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

4909 140th ST SE

4909 140th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Firs
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4909 140th Street Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath + Bonus + Den Home Near Mill Creek Town Center! - This welcoming 3060 Sq. Ft. home on a corner property is situated where Snohomish, Mill Creek and Lake Stevens meet. Just minutes from the Mill Creek Town Center and easy access to HWY9, 522, and I405. A large and bright Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet, loft bonus room, new AC/Heat Pump, new hardwood floors throughout the main level, and expansive open concept dining/living/family room area are just a few of the desirable features of this home.
The fully fenced private back yard includes a patio and play set.
First and Last month's rent + $1000 security deposit. Available now!

(RLNE4748836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 140th ST SE have any available units?
4909 140th ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 4909 140th ST SE have?
Some of 4909 140th ST SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 140th ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
4909 140th ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 140th ST SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 140th ST SE is pet friendly.
Does 4909 140th ST SE offer parking?
No, 4909 140th ST SE does not offer parking.
Does 4909 140th ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 140th ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 140th ST SE have a pool?
No, 4909 140th ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 4909 140th ST SE have accessible units?
No, 4909 140th ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 140th ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 140th ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 140th ST SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4909 140th ST SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Silver Firs 2 BedroomsSilver Firs Apartments with Garages
Silver Firs Apartments with GymsSilver Firs Apartments with Parking
Silver Firs Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College