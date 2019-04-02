4909 140th ST SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath + Bonus + Den Home Near Mill Creek Town Center! - This welcoming 3060 Sq. Ft. home on a corner property is situated where Snohomish, Mill Creek and Lake Stevens meet. Just minutes from the Mill Creek Town Center and easy access to HWY9, 522, and I405. A large and bright Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet, loft bonus room, new AC/Heat Pump, new hardwood floors throughout the main level, and expansive open concept dining/living/family room area are just a few of the desirable features of this home.

The fully fenced private back yard includes a patio and play set.

First and Last month's rent + $1000 security deposit. Available now!



(RLNE4748836)