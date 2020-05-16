All apartments in Silver Firs
Find more places like 14915 38th Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
14915 38th Drive SE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

14915 38th Drive SE

14915 38th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14915 38th Drive Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mill Creek 2bed/1bath condo W/1 Car Garage & washer/dryer - This amazing 2 bed 2 bath condo is located in the highly desirable Mill Creek community of Aviara. Inside you will find a very open floor plan and tons of upgrades throughout! The living room offers a gas fireplace & private deck and the kitchen offers upgraded appliances, tile countertops, breakfast bar and adjacent dinning room area. Both bedrooms are spacious and the master suite offers a custom walk in closet and private master bath! A full size washer and dryer, 1 car garage and location close to everything make this home one of a kind!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Water, sewer and garbage are included in them monthly rent, tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4852636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14915 38th Drive SE have any available units?
14915 38th Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 14915 38th Drive SE have?
Some of 14915 38th Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14915 38th Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
14915 38th Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14915 38th Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14915 38th Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 14915 38th Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 14915 38th Drive SE offers parking.
Does 14915 38th Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14915 38th Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14915 38th Drive SE have a pool?
No, 14915 38th Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 14915 38th Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 14915 38th Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14915 38th Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14915 38th Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14915 38th Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14915 38th Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WALake Stickney, WAWoodinville, WA
North Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WAKenmore, WALake Stevens, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WAMarysville, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College