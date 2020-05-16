14915 38th Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Mill Creek 2bed/1bath condo W/1 Car Garage & washer/dryer - This amazing 2 bed 2 bath condo is located in the highly desirable Mill Creek community of Aviara. Inside you will find a very open floor plan and tons of upgrades throughout! The living room offers a gas fireplace & private deck and the kitchen offers upgraded appliances, tile countertops, breakfast bar and adjacent dinning room area. Both bedrooms are spacious and the master suite offers a custom walk in closet and private master bath! A full size washer and dryer, 1 car garage and location close to everything make this home one of a kind!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Water, sewer and garbage are included in them monthly rent, tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE4852636)