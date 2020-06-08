14324 53rd Avenue Southeast

Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 shared bathroom additional 1/2 bath Private Rental in Silver Firs. Amenities include: central heat, huge private backyard, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in home, available garage parking (for additional fee), and dead end cul-de-sac private road. Utilities included: electricity, heat,WiFi and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 15th 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Brooke at 206-310-9509 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.