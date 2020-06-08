All apartments in Silver Firs
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
14324 53rd Avenue Southeast
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:10 AM

14324 53rd Avenue Southeast

14324 53rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14324 53rd Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 shared bathroom additional 1/2 bath Private Rental in Silver Firs. Amenities include: central heat, huge private backyard, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in home, available garage parking (for additional fee), and dead end cul-de-sac private road. Utilities included: electricity, heat,WiFi and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 15th 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Brooke at 206-310-9509 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast have any available units?
14324 53rd Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
14324 53rd Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 14324 53rd Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

