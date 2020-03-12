All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 5428 N 49th St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, WA
/
5428 N 49th St Unit B
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

5428 N 49th St Unit B

5428 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5428 North 49th Street, Ruston, WA 98407
Ruston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction - Brand New, stand alone, apartment with near 180 degree view of the water in heart of Ruston. A short walk to all that Point Ruston has to offer. Also a very short distance to Point Defiance Park system and two beach parks. This newly constructed Additional Dwelling Unit has a dedicated single car garage bay w/opener and interior garage entrance. The building also has an exterior entrance off the alley way. Immaculately kept grounds.
New Driveway and lower patio to be poured this week (7/16). High End finishes. Air Conditioning via the ductless HVAC system. Large Bedrooms. Real hardwood floors. Huge walk in closet in the master suite. Guest room has killer views of the water and Ruston. This is a dream apartment and rental opportunity. No Pets. To request a showing complete the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 N 49th St Unit B have any available units?
5428 N 49th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, WA.
What amenities does 5428 N 49th St Unit B have?
Some of 5428 N 49th St Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 N 49th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5428 N 49th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 N 49th St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 5428 N 49th St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 5428 N 49th St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5428 N 49th St Unit B offers parking.
Does 5428 N 49th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 N 49th St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 N 49th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 5428 N 49th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5428 N 49th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5428 N 49th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 N 49th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 N 49th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5428 N 49th St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5428 N 49th St Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaplewood, WAUniversity Place, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WAFife, WAWauna, WA
Parkland, WAMilton, WASpanaway, WADes Moines, WANormandy Park, WABurien, WABremerton, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAFrederickson, WAPort Orchard, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College