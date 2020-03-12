5428 N 49th St Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New Construction - Brand New, stand alone, apartment with near 180 degree view of the water in heart of Ruston. A short walk to all that Point Ruston has to offer. Also a very short distance to Point Defiance Park system and two beach parks. This newly constructed Additional Dwelling Unit has a dedicated single car garage bay w/opener and interior garage entrance. The building also has an exterior entrance off the alley way. Immaculately kept grounds.

New Driveway and lower patio to be poured this week (7/16). High End finishes. Air Conditioning via the ductless HVAC system. Large Bedrooms. Real hardwood floors. Huge walk in closet in the master suite. Guest room has killer views of the water and Ruston. This is a dream apartment and rental opportunity. No Pets. To request a showing complete the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



No Pets Allowed



