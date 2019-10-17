5204 N Bennett St Unit 506

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

5204 N Bennett St - Lightner Unit 506 Available 11/01/19 Stunning Fifth Floor Condo Overlooking Commencement Bay!

This luxurious 5th floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features a den, just over 2,000 sq ft of living space and offers sweeping views of Commencement Bay from the expansive windows and open floor plan. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on the private deck off of the master bedroom and main living area. The kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range, granite counters and breakfast bar on the spacious island. There is luxurious gas fireplace that opens through to the living room and master suite. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the main living space. Master suite offers a large bedroom, 5 piece bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are included in the full size utility room along with gas water heater. The condo comes with 2 designated parking spaces in a secure covered garage, a 4x10 storage unit, several outdoor common spaces and too many building amenities to list them all! Conveniently located to the Ruston Waterfront, Point Ruston shops, fabulous dining and Movie Theater. The unit is a must see! All utilities are included except electricity and cable. Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

5204 N Bennett Street #506

Ruston, WA 98407



Rent: $3,500.00/ month

Deposit: $3,400.00

Tenant screening fee: $40.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

