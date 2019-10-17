All apartments in Ruston
5204 N Bennett St Unit 506
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:55 PM

5204 N Bennett St Unit 506

5204 North Bennett Street · (253) 858-7368
Location

5204 North Bennett Street, Ruston, WA 98407
Ruston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5204 N Bennett St - Lightner Unit 506 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
5204 N Bennett St - Lightner Unit 506 Available 11/01/19 Stunning Fifth Floor Condo Overlooking Commencement Bay! - Stunning Fifth Floor Condo Overlooking Commencement Bay!
This luxurious 5th floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features a den, just over 2,000 sq ft of living space and offers sweeping views of Commencement Bay from the expansive windows and open floor plan. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on the private deck off of the master bedroom and main living area. The kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range, granite counters and breakfast bar on the spacious island. There is luxurious gas fireplace that opens through to the living room and master suite. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the main living space. Master suite offers a large bedroom, 5 piece bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are included in the full size utility room along with gas water heater. The condo comes with 2 designated parking spaces in a secure covered garage, a 4x10 storage unit, several outdoor common spaces and too many building amenities to list them all! Conveniently located to the Ruston Waterfront, Point Ruston shops, fabulous dining and Movie Theater. The unit is a must see! All utilities are included except electricity and cable. Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

5204 N Bennett Street #506
Ruston, WA 98407

Rent: $3,500.00/ month
Deposit: $3,400.00
Tenant screening fee: $40.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5219710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

