Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym pool internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate



Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes and ample amenities. Our community extends over eight acres, offering you spectacular views in all directions. You will find dining, shopping and entertainment all within walking distance.



We offer luxurious Studio, One Bedroom, Two Bedroom Standard, Two Bedroom Double Master and Three Bedroom Homes. Each home comes with 9' ceiling, granite countertops, full-size washer and dryer, free Wi-Fi and much more. We invite you to tour our community and let our professional staff help you to create your new home!