Richland, WA
2536 Jason Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2536 Jason Loop

2536 Jason Loop · (509) 735-0165
Location

2536 Jason Loop, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2536 Jason Loop · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2536 Jason Loop Available 08/07/20 2536 Jason Lp - Rambler in South Richland, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, laundry area w/hookups, living room opens to dining area, direct access to 2 car garage w/opener, central air, gas heat, UGS. Cats and small dogs (<25 lbs.) on approval w/$200 non-refundable fee per pet. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

(RLNE2696181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Jason Loop have any available units?
2536 Jason Loop has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2536 Jason Loop have?
Some of 2536 Jason Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Jason Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Jason Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Jason Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2536 Jason Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2536 Jason Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2536 Jason Loop offers parking.
Does 2536 Jason Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Jason Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Jason Loop have a pool?
No, 2536 Jason Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Jason Loop have accessible units?
No, 2536 Jason Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Jason Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2536 Jason Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 2536 Jason Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2536 Jason Loop has units with air conditioning.
