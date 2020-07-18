Amenities

2536 Jason Loop Available 08/07/20 2536 Jason Lp - Rambler in South Richland, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, laundry area w/hookups, living room opens to dining area, direct access to 2 car garage w/opener, central air, gas heat, UGS. Cats and small dogs (<25 lbs.) on approval w/$200 non-refundable fee per pet. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



(RLNE2696181)