apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
104 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Redmond, WA
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
Overlake
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,613
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,556
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,447
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
56 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,586
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,803
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
32 Units Available
Overlake
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Results within 1 mile of Redmond
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Crossroads
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Crossroads
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Totem Lake
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,410
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
40 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,518
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
North Rose Hill
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to relaxed, sophisticated living in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland, WA. We offer an array of 1-bedroom floor plans including dual-bath options and those with a den.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Totem Lake
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
710 sqft
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park. 2nd floor 710 sq ft unit.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
1112 176th Avenue Northeast
1112 176th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Fantastic ADU / MIL basement unit, fully remodeled with the most modern and high end finishes. Large open area, plus private bathroom and bedroom. UPDATED EVERYTHING. Available August 1st. Act now! Call Daniel 206 430 2973. daniel.
Results within 5 miles of Redmond
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
35 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,540
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,388
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Last updated July 13 at 01:52pm
4 Units Available
West Lake Hills
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
35 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,507
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
