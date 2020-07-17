All apartments in Puyallup
617 7th St SE Unit 03
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

617 7th St SE Unit 03

617 7th St SE · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98372

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 617 7th St SE Unit 03 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
617 7th St SE Unit 03 Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 2 bd, 2.5 ba, 1 car gar w/ approx. 1,144 SQ FT of beautiful Townhome space in Puyallup! This townhouse offers beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, updated white kitchen appliances, separate dining area, beautiful fireplace with an open living room, upgraded washer and dryer set, nice-size bedrooms with a master suite and walk-in closet. Cozy backyard patio w/ low-maintenance lawn care. Walking distance to Downtown Puyallup and minutes to 167 and highway 512!

Rent: $1,650.00
Security Deposit: $1,550.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. All pets are subject to approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5866747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

