617 7th St SE Unit 03 Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 2 bd, 2.5 ba, 1 car gar w/ approx. 1,144 SQ FT of beautiful Townhome space in Puyallup! This townhouse offers beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, updated white kitchen appliances, separate dining area, beautiful fireplace with an open living room, upgraded washer and dryer set, nice-size bedrooms with a master suite and walk-in closet. Cozy backyard patio w/ low-maintenance lawn care. Walking distance to Downtown Puyallup and minutes to 167 and highway 512!



Rent: $1,650.00

Security Deposit: $1,550.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. All pets are subject to approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



