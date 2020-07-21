All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

4504 25th St SE

4504 25th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4504 25th Street Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & mordern 3 bed 3 bath in South Hill - Total Property Management

This wonderful home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of green areas to enjoy. The yard is very low maintenance! Granite counter tops, engineered hardwoods, gas fireplace, 5 pc master suite, Walk in pantry, wine cooler, and more. Plenty of space in the garage for two vehicles. Lots of storage space/closets through out the home. Formal and informal dining areas along with a breakfast bar. Welcome home!

$50 application fee per adult. Reservation Deposit of $300 accepted for serious applicants. Please call the listing agent to schedule a tour - text friendly.

(RLNE5094269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 25th St SE have any available units?
4504 25th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 4504 25th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
4504 25th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 25th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 4504 25th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 4504 25th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 4504 25th St SE offers parking.
Does 4504 25th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 25th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 25th St SE have a pool?
No, 4504 25th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 4504 25th St SE have accessible units?
No, 4504 25th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 25th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 25th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 25th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 25th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
