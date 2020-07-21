4504 25th St SE

Amenities

Spacious & mordern 3 bed 3 bath in South Hill - Total Property Management



This wonderful home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of green areas to enjoy. The yard is very low maintenance! Granite counter tops, engineered hardwoods, gas fireplace, 5 pc master suite, Walk in pantry, wine cooler, and more. Plenty of space in the garage for two vehicles. Lots of storage space/closets through out the home. Formal and informal dining areas along with a breakfast bar. Welcome home!



$50 application fee per adult. Reservation Deposit of $300 accepted for serious applicants. Please call the listing agent to schedule a tour - text friendly.



(RLNE5094269)