Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:46 PM

2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast

2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Puyallup! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious breakfast area. With large windows throughout, this home is filled with beautiful natural sunlight! Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast have any available units?
2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 25th Avenue Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

