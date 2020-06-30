2419 S Meridian C12

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bd townhouse/condo with a single car garage and peek-a-boo view of the valley through the trees. Attractive location with easy access to freeways, shopping, hospital and more. Hard floors throughout. Bedrooms upstairs are separated and each bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Main bathroom upstairs as well as large master bathroom. Master bedroom has a balcony. Washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs as well. Kitchen includes all appliances, ample cabinetry and a pantry. Kitchen overlooks dining area and cozy gas fireplace in the living room. Deck off the slider adjoins peaceful trees.



MONTHLY RENT: $1595.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1500.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.