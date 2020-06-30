All apartments in Puyallup
2419 S Meridian C12

2419 South Meridian · No Longer Available
Location

2419 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bd townhouse/condo with a single car garage and peek-a-boo view of the valley through the trees. Attractive location with easy access to freeways, shopping, hospital and more. Hard floors throughout. Bedrooms upstairs are separated and each bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Main bathroom upstairs as well as large master bathroom. Master bedroom has a balcony. Washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs as well. Kitchen includes all appliances, ample cabinetry and a pantry. Kitchen overlooks dining area and cozy gas fireplace in the living room. Deck off the slider adjoins peaceful trees.

Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.

MONTHLY RENT: $1595.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1500.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.
Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 S Meridian C12 have any available units?
2419 S Meridian C12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 S Meridian C12 have?
Some of 2419 S Meridian C12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 S Meridian C12 currently offering any rent specials?
2419 S Meridian C12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 S Meridian C12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 S Meridian C12 is pet friendly.
Does 2419 S Meridian C12 offer parking?
Yes, 2419 S Meridian C12 offers parking.
Does 2419 S Meridian C12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 S Meridian C12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 S Meridian C12 have a pool?
No, 2419 S Meridian C12 does not have a pool.
Does 2419 S Meridian C12 have accessible units?
No, 2419 S Meridian C12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 S Meridian C12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 S Meridian C12 does not have units with dishwashers.

