All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1704 8th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1704 8th Ave SW
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

1704 8th Ave SW

1704 8th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1704 8th Avenue Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Live Your Life in Luxury! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Puyallup - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,900.00
Available: NOW!
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,900.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Custom crafted quality you can see and feel! Everything on your wish list can be found here and now! Hand-scraped walnut hardwoods from entry, den, reading room, and formal dining to the spacious great room and luxurious gourmet kitchen. Delight your guest with cuisine easily prepared and served from the Butler's walk-in pantry. Master bedroom on 1st floor with a HUGE walk-in closet and spa-inspired bathroom. Specialty woodwork, trim, 10' ceilings with coffered details. Entertain guests in the loft complete with a wet bar. Large laundry room, 3 car garage, fully fenced back yard. Private quiet street only 8 homes. 1 block to Clarks Creek Park.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5260662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 8th Ave SW have any available units?
1704 8th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 8th Ave SW have?
Some of 1704 8th Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 8th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1704 8th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 8th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 8th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 1704 8th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1704 8th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 1704 8th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 8th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 8th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1704 8th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1704 8th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1704 8th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 8th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 8th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPuyallup 2 Bedroom Apartments
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle