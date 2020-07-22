1704 8th Ave SW

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Live Your Life in Luxury! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Puyallup - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,900.00

Available: NOW!

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,900.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Custom crafted quality you can see and feel! Everything on your wish list can be found here and now! Hand-scraped walnut hardwoods from entry, den, reading room, and formal dining to the spacious great room and luxurious gourmet kitchen. Delight your guest with cuisine easily prepared and served from the Butler's walk-in pantry. Master bedroom on 1st floor with a HUGE walk-in closet and spa-inspired bathroom. Specialty woodwork, trim, 10' ceilings with coffered details. Entertain guests in the loft complete with a wet bar. Large laundry room, 3 car garage, fully fenced back yard. Private quiet street only 8 homes. 1 block to Clarks Creek Park.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE5260662)