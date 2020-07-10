All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1118 4th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1118 4th Ave SE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:45 PM

1118 4th Ave SE

1118 4th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1118 4th Avenue Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

in unit laundry
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/777b5860df ---- Puyallup-Downtown 2 bedroom Cozy home with fenced backyard, storage shed, and included stove, refer, and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 4th Ave SE have any available units?
1118 4th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 1118 4th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1118 4th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 4th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1118 4th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 1118 4th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1118 4th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1118 4th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 4th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 4th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1118 4th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1118 4th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1118 4th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 4th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 4th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 4th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 4th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle