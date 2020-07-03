1010 14th St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd / 2 ba with approx. 1,068 SQ FT with a beautifully manicured lawn in a quiet cul-de-sac. This home offers a cozy wood burning fireplace w/brick mantle, hardwood flooring, cozy kitchen w/upgraded white appliances & beautiful backsplash, master suite & new master bath tile and shower, large well-kept backyard w/ lots of shrubbery, and covered backyard patio. You will find the location very convenient as it is minutes from Sam Peach Park with baseball field, Sounder Station, Washington State Fairgrounds, Downtown Puyallup and approx. 20 minutes from JBLM, Ruston, & Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.



Rent: $1,895.00

Security Deposit: $1,350.00



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Max 2 Cats total. No Dogs are permitted. If your pet is approved you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



No Dogs Allowed



