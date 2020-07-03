All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1010 14th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1010 14th St NW
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1010 14th St NW

1010 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1010 14th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd / 2 ba with approx. 1,068 SQ FT with a beautifully manicured lawn in a quiet cul-de-sac. This home offers a cozy wood burning fireplace w/brick mantle, hardwood flooring, cozy kitchen w/upgraded white appliances & beautiful backsplash, master suite & new master bath tile and shower, large well-kept backyard w/ lots of shrubbery, and covered backyard patio. You will find the location very convenient as it is minutes from Sam Peach Park with baseball field, Sounder Station, Washington State Fairgrounds, Downtown Puyallup and approx. 20 minutes from JBLM, Ruston, & Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

Rent: $1,895.00
Security Deposit: $1,350.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Max 2 Cats total. No Dogs are permitted. If your pet is approved you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5687317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 14th St NW have any available units?
1010 14th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 14th St NW have?
Some of 1010 14th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 14th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1010 14th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 14th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 14th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1010 14th St NW offer parking?
No, 1010 14th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1010 14th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 14th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 14th St NW have a pool?
No, 1010 14th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1010 14th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1010 14th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 14th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 14th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle