Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2520 NW Parr Drive

2520 Northwest Parr Drive · (509) 338-4653 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pullman
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location

2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA 99163

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2520 NW Parr Drive · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use. Located near SEL, WSU, High School and Aquatic Center. Very nice open floor plan with gas fireplace. Nice Granite kitchen counter tops and hardwood flooring. Fenced yard, Air conditioning and washer and dryer. Owner pays all utilities which include, water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas, and yard care and snow removal. They have included these utilities for the non-use of the garage. Enjoy the great views from the deck. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 NW Parr Drive have any available units?
2520 NW Parr Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2520 NW Parr Drive have?
Some of 2520 NW Parr Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 NW Parr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2520 NW Parr Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 NW Parr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2520 NW Parr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pullman.
Does 2520 NW Parr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2520 NW Parr Drive does offer parking.
Does 2520 NW Parr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 NW Parr Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 NW Parr Drive have a pool?
No, 2520 NW Parr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2520 NW Parr Drive have accessible units?
No, 2520 NW Parr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 NW Parr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 NW Parr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 NW Parr Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2520 NW Parr Drive has units with air conditioning.
