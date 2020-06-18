2520 NW Parr Drive

Amenities

3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use. Located near SEL, WSU, High School and Aquatic Center. Very nice open floor plan with gas fireplace. Nice Granite kitchen counter tops and hardwood flooring. Fenced yard, Air conditioning and washer and dryer. Owner pays all utilities which include, water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas, and yard care and snow removal. They have included these utilities for the non-use of the garage. Enjoy the great views from the deck. Sorry no pets and no smoking.



(RLNE5785808)