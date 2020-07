Amenities

1645 NE Merman Dr B302 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on College Hill! - This is a lease takeover! Available March 1. This is a nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in a well-maintained building, located close to WSU campus and the express point bus stop. Features plenty of parking, a walk-in closet off the master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit, and dishwasher. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2555454)