Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Poulsbo, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poulsbo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
388 NE Hazelberry Ct
388 Northeast Hazelberry Court, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1496 sqft
388 NE Hazelberry Ct Available 08/17/20 BEAUTIFUL POULSBO HOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! - This 2016 built home has everything you need and more! Located in beautiful Poulsbo, WA, right off the highway, this house is situation in the perfect location for

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
372 NE OHenry Court
372 Northeast Ohenry Court, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1647 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Poulsbo - Newer home situated in the desirable Summerset neighborhood. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and large walk-in pantry.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1935 NE Lincoln Rd
1935 Northeast Lincoln Road, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
This three bedroom two bathroom single story home is the perfect home for you! Close to schools, farmer's markets and all shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Poulsbo
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
27 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
22 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
20 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12686 Silverdale Way
12686 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12676 Silverdale Way
12676 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
Excellent Silverdale Location - Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - Recently renovated in 2016 this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome is minutes from Bangor/Keyport and is in walking distance to trails and 1 mile to Silverdale Shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1544 Seasons Lane NW
1544 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in Nice Location - Great home on Ridgetop in Breckenridge development. Clean, sophisticated. This is a light and airy unit. Vaulted ceilings a plus. Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry, NO PETS, NON-SMOKING HOME.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE
21680 Seacrest Avenue Northeast, Indianola, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
New Apt on Private St by Miller Bay - This clean, newly constructed loft apartment comes with private beach access and all utilities as well as internet, (not cable) included.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5492 NE Laura Court
5492 Northeast Laura Court, Suquamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1754 sqft
5492 NE Laura Court Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom Poulsbo Home - 5 Bedroom home in fabulous location on the outskirts of Poulsbo. Convenient location close to highway with easy commute to Poulsbo or Bainbridge Island Ferry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7926 NE Beachwood Ave
7926 Northeast Beachwood Avenue, Indianola, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1430 sqft
7926 NE Beachwood Ave Available 07/15/20 Miller Bay Estates Home - 3 bedroom 2.50 bath Poulsbo Home in Miller Bay Estates - Home is 7 miles from central market in a established neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Poulsbo
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
1 Unit Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
10 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Lovely home close to shopping, bus lines, and Esquire Hills Elementary School. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with spacious porches on front and back, situated on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. Cute, clean and close in.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6321 Rest Place NE
6321 Rest Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
Studio
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE Storage Space in Bremerton - Don't miss your chance to lock in this HUGE storage space in Bremerton! Two garage doors for easy access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Poulsbo, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poulsbo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

