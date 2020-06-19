2427 NE Boulderstone Court

Amenities

Built-in 2017 and located on a cul-de-sac in the desirable North Kitsap community of Mountain Aire, this large and open four bed three bath home features elegant finishes throughout including nine-foot ceilings on both levels. The open concept great room combines the living and dining area, and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen features solid stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and two extra-large sliding doors that open to the fenced-in backyard bringing in lots of natural light, and seamlessly extending the living space to the outdoors. The ground floor also offers a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath. The other three bedrooms are upstairs with a conveniently located laundry room. The large master suite features a private five-piece bath with separate shower and soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. More than just a beautiful home this prime location is close to Poulsbo Elementary, Middle, and North Kitsap High Schools, and only minutes from charming downtown Poulsbo and Highway 305 for an easy connection to Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal and the rest of the Kitsap Peninsula.



