All apartments in Poulsbo
Find more places like 2427 NE Boulderstone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poulsbo, WA
/
2427 NE Boulderstone Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

2427 NE Boulderstone Court

2427 Northeast Boulderstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poulsbo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2427 Northeast Boulderstone Court, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Built-in 2017 and located on a cul-de-sac in the desirable North Kitsap community of Mountain Aire, this large and open four bed three bath home features elegant finishes throughout including nine-foot ceilings on both levels. The open concept great room combines the living and dining area, and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen features solid stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and two extra-large sliding doors that open to the fenced-in backyard bringing in lots of natural light, and seamlessly extending the living space to the outdoors. The ground floor also offers a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath. The other three bedrooms are upstairs with a conveniently located laundry room. The large master suite features a private five-piece bath with separate shower and soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. More than just a beautiful home this prime location is close to Poulsbo Elementary, Middle, and North Kitsap High Schools, and only minutes from charming downtown Poulsbo and Highway 305 for an easy connection to Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal and the rest of the Kitsap Peninsula.

This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable screening reports.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 NE Boulderstone Court have any available units?
2427 NE Boulderstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 2427 NE Boulderstone Court have?
Some of 2427 NE Boulderstone Court's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 NE Boulderstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2427 NE Boulderstone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 NE Boulderstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2427 NE Boulderstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 2427 NE Boulderstone Court offer parking?
No, 2427 NE Boulderstone Court does not offer parking.
Does 2427 NE Boulderstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 NE Boulderstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 NE Boulderstone Court have a pool?
No, 2427 NE Boulderstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 2427 NE Boulderstone Court have accessible units?
No, 2427 NE Boulderstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 NE Boulderstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 NE Boulderstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 NE Boulderstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 NE Boulderstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 1 BedroomsPoulsbo 2 Bedrooms
Poulsbo Apartments with BalconyPoulsbo Apartments with Parking
Poulsbo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College