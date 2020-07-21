All apartments in Poulsbo
19372 Willet Lane NE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

19372 Willet Lane NE

19372 Willet Lane Northeast
Location

19372 Willet Lane Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Short term Downtown Poulsbo rental....available October 1st through June 30th - This darling little Poulsbo Place cottage is the perfect answer to your short term housing needs! New to town, job transfer, purchasing or building a home? Come with your toothbrush and make yourself comfortable in this furnished bungalow. Within walking distance to the charming downtonw Poulsbo village, easy commute to all the bases, Harrison/Franciscan hospital and the Seattle ferries.
Call for a private tour
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5139893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19372 Willet Lane NE have any available units?
19372 Willet Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
Is 19372 Willet Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
19372 Willet Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19372 Willet Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19372 Willet Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 19372 Willet Lane NE offer parking?
No, 19372 Willet Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 19372 Willet Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19372 Willet Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19372 Willet Lane NE have a pool?
No, 19372 Willet Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 19372 Willet Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 19372 Willet Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19372 Willet Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19372 Willet Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19372 Willet Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19372 Willet Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
