19372 Willet Lane NE

pet friendly furnished

Fully Furnished Short term Downtown Poulsbo rental....available October 1st through June 30th - This darling little Poulsbo Place cottage is the perfect answer to your short term housing needs! New to town, job transfer, purchasing or building a home? Come with your toothbrush and make yourself comfortable in this furnished bungalow. Within walking distance to the charming downtonw Poulsbo village, easy commute to all the bases, Harrison/Franciscan hospital and the Seattle ferries.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com



No Cats Allowed



