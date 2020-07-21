19372 Willet Lane NE

Amenities
Fully Furnished Short term Downtown Poulsbo rental....available October 1st through June 30th - This darling little Poulsbo Place cottage is the perfect answer to your short term housing needs! New to town, job transfer, purchasing or building a home? Come with your toothbrush and make yourself comfortable in this furnished bungalow. Within walking distance to the charming downtonw Poulsbo village, easy commute to all the bases, Harrison/Franciscan hospital and the Seattle ferries.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5139893)