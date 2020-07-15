/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Port Orchard, WA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orchard
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
11 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Results within 5 miles of Port Orchard
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Results within 10 miles of Port Orchard
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
19 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Springs
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bed/bath sublet and much more! Looking for a housemate to share cozy remodeled rambler. Needs to be clean, tidy, and reliable.
Similar Pages
Port Orchard 1 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Orchard 3 BedroomsPort Orchard Accessible Apartments
Port Orchard Apartments with BalconiesPort Orchard Apartments with GaragesPort Orchard Apartments with GymsPort Orchard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Orchard Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA