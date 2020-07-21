All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

811 Kitsap Street

811 Kitsap Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 Kitsap Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AMAZING VIEWS, VIEWS AND MORE VIEWS, Off street parking with an Attached 2 car Garage. - This is one special unit. New Carpet, fresh interior paint, just re-finished hardwood floors, storage space and Views from almost every room. 2bdr 2.5bths and Yes, a 2 Car garage attached. Open concept living and a good sized deck off the living room for those wonderful Summer breezes and watching the ferries go by. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and views to watch as you cook. Dining room has garden style windows to let in the light
Main level living has a half bath with / laundry room. storage and coat closet. Upstairs both Bedrooms offer stunning water views. Master bedroom is large, includes ceiling fan with remote, walk in closet , sliding glass doors out to your own private deck and a full bathroom with skylight, double vanity and large tub. There is an additional 3/4 bathroom on this level. Access your garage and storage from the lower level and yes there is even a garage door opener. This property is move in ready and with those views really wont last long. You will need an appointment to view. If you ever wanted a water view this one's for you. SORRY NO PETS. (MT, CN)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Kitsap Street have any available units?
811 Kitsap Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 811 Kitsap Street have?
Some of 811 Kitsap Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Kitsap Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 Kitsap Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Kitsap Street pet-friendly?
No, 811 Kitsap Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 811 Kitsap Street offer parking?
Yes, 811 Kitsap Street offers parking.
Does 811 Kitsap Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Kitsap Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Kitsap Street have a pool?
No, 811 Kitsap Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 Kitsap Street have accessible units?
No, 811 Kitsap Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Kitsap Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Kitsap Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Kitsap Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Kitsap Street does not have units with air conditioning.
