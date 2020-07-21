811 Kitsap Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AMAZING VIEWS, VIEWS AND MORE VIEWS, Off street parking with an Attached 2 car Garage. - This is one special unit. New Carpet, fresh interior paint, just re-finished hardwood floors, storage space and Views from almost every room. 2bdr 2.5bths and Yes, a 2 Car garage attached. Open concept living and a good sized deck off the living room for those wonderful Summer breezes and watching the ferries go by. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and views to watch as you cook. Dining room has garden style windows to let in the light

Main level living has a half bath with / laundry room. storage and coat closet. Upstairs both Bedrooms offer stunning water views. Master bedroom is large, includes ceiling fan with remote, walk in closet , sliding glass doors out to your own private deck and a full bathroom with skylight, double vanity and large tub. There is an additional 3/4 bathroom on this level. Access your garage and storage from the lower level and yes there is even a garage door opener. This property is move in ready and with those views really wont last long. You will need an appointment to view. If you ever wanted a water view this one's for you. SORRY NO PETS. (MT, CN)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5124831)