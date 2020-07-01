All apartments in Port Orchard
Location

504 Division Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Central Port Orchard Location - PENDING APPLICATION
2 bedroom - 1 bath home with large loft that could be an office, family room, guest room. etc.. This home features a large yard and extra storage. Open concept living room/ kitchen area. Back deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Tenants pay all utilities, available now. (IP & KM)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify.

Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Division Street have any available units?
504 Division Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
Is 504 Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Division Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Division Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 Division Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 504 Division Street offer parking?
No, 504 Division Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Division Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Division Street have a pool?
No, 504 Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Division Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Division Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Division Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Division Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Division Street does not have units with air conditioning.

