504 Division Street

Central Port Orchard Location - PENDING APPLICATION

2 bedroom - 1 bath home with large loft that could be an office, family room, guest room. etc.. This home features a large yard and extra storage. Open concept living room/ kitchen area. Back deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Tenants pay all utilities, available now. (IP & KM)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify.



Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



