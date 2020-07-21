All apartments in Port Orchard
314 Sidney Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

314 Sidney Ave

314 Sidney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

314 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Downtown Living With A View! - Don't miss out on this large 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in downtown Port Orchard, just blocks away from great food and shops. Not to mention, within walking distance of the foot ferry, making this a commuters dream! New carpet and paint really make this one shine.

Street parking only. Does not include a washer or dryer. Pets are negotiable.

Ask for Aaron for details!

Don't forget to check out the virtual tour! Copy and paste the link below into your internet browser;

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ghC3Y45LiX6

(RLNE5229408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Sidney Ave have any available units?
314 Sidney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 314 Sidney Ave have?
Some of 314 Sidney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Sidney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
314 Sidney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Sidney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Sidney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 314 Sidney Ave offer parking?
No, 314 Sidney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 314 Sidney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Sidney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Sidney Ave have a pool?
No, 314 Sidney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 314 Sidney Ave have accessible units?
No, 314 Sidney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Sidney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Sidney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Sidney Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Sidney Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
