314 Sidney Ave

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Downtown Living With A View! - Don't miss out on this large 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in downtown Port Orchard, just blocks away from great food and shops. Not to mention, within walking distance of the foot ferry, making this a commuters dream! New carpet and paint really make this one shine.



Street parking only. Does not include a washer or dryer. Pets are negotiable.



Ask for Aaron for details!



Don't forget to check out the virtual tour! Copy and paste the link below into your internet browser;



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ghC3Y45LiX6



