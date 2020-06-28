2183 SW Grebe Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Luxury 2100 + SqFt. Home In Desirable Ridge Community Now Available! - Stunning 3BD/2.5BA home in desirable "The Ridge" community! Conveniently located, with easy access to Hwy 16, and minutes from the McCormic Woods Golf & Country Cub.

Step inside to find a spacious living room with adjacent dining room and gas fireplace to welcome you in. Coat closet, and half bath are tucked away up front, and past the dinging room is a sliding glass door granting access to the fully fenced back yard with a clear view from the spacious kitchen sink window. This chef's dream Kitchen features solid quartz surfaces throughout, all stainless steel appliances, an island & a coffee bar. Past the kitchen, is a huge walk-in pantry and direct access to the two car garage, utility room with full size washer & dryer, plus additional storage and closet spaces. Washer and dryer present in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. They can however be removed if that should happen. All three bedrooms are located upstairs where you also have the additional HUGE family room featuring a second gas fireplace for luxury. Another full bathroom, and three bedrooms sit along one side of the stairwell, and the spacious master suite encompasses the entire back side of the upstairs. Master suite features 5pc spa bathroom area with double sinks and an oversize walk in closet for luxurious living. Fully installed Brinks Home Security system on all doors and windows; tenants responsible for monthly service if desired. Double pane vinyl windows and forced air central heat makes for excellent energy efficiency. Tenant responsible for all utilities. On City water and sewer. Plenty of parking space in double garage and driveway.

Pets under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Check out all our available rentals at www.lighthouse-cove.com



(RLNE5110447)