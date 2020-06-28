All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like 2183 SW Grebe Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
2183 SW Grebe Way
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

2183 SW Grebe Way

2183 Southwest Grebe Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2183 Southwest Grebe Way, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxury 2100 + SqFt. Home In Desirable Ridge Community Now Available! - Stunning 3BD/2.5BA home in desirable "The Ridge" community! Conveniently located, with easy access to Hwy 16, and minutes from the McCormic Woods Golf & Country Cub.
Step inside to find a spacious living room with adjacent dining room and gas fireplace to welcome you in. Coat closet, and half bath are tucked away up front, and past the dinging room is a sliding glass door granting access to the fully fenced back yard with a clear view from the spacious kitchen sink window. This chef's dream Kitchen features solid quartz surfaces throughout, all stainless steel appliances, an island & a coffee bar. Past the kitchen, is a huge walk-in pantry and direct access to the two car garage, utility room with full size washer & dryer, plus additional storage and closet spaces. Washer and dryer present in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. They can however be removed if that should happen. All three bedrooms are located upstairs where you also have the additional HUGE family room featuring a second gas fireplace for luxury. Another full bathroom, and three bedrooms sit along one side of the stairwell, and the spacious master suite encompasses the entire back side of the upstairs. Master suite features 5pc spa bathroom area with double sinks and an oversize walk in closet for luxurious living. Fully installed Brinks Home Security system on all doors and windows; tenants responsible for monthly service if desired. Double pane vinyl windows and forced air central heat makes for excellent energy efficiency. Tenant responsible for all utilities. On City water and sewer. Plenty of parking space in double garage and driveway.
Pets under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.
Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Check out all our available rentals at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE5110447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2183 SW Grebe Way have any available units?
2183 SW Grebe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 2183 SW Grebe Way have?
Some of 2183 SW Grebe Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2183 SW Grebe Way currently offering any rent specials?
2183 SW Grebe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2183 SW Grebe Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2183 SW Grebe Way is pet friendly.
Does 2183 SW Grebe Way offer parking?
Yes, 2183 SW Grebe Way offers parking.
Does 2183 SW Grebe Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2183 SW Grebe Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2183 SW Grebe Way have a pool?
No, 2183 SW Grebe Way does not have a pool.
Does 2183 SW Grebe Way have accessible units?
No, 2183 SW Grebe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2183 SW Grebe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2183 SW Grebe Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2183 SW Grebe Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2183 SW Grebe Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 2 BedroomsPort Orchard 3 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with ParkingPort Orchard Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Port Orchard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College