5320 144th Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For Lease: $1495.00/Month In Picnic Point - Newly Remodeled Accessory Dwelling Unit - Available Now! One bedroom/One bath with open floor plan, separate entrance with bonus room. Beautiful quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances includes W/D, new flooring, wood burning fireplace, all new double pane windows for great insulation and fully fenced back yard with patio. Non Smokers.



Showings by appointment only - Contact Portia Wright, Property Manager 425-327-8032

Champions Real Estate Services, 525 5th Ave S, Edmonds WA 98020



(RLNE5410772)