5316 Picnic Rd Available 08/01/19 Edmonds House - Available August 1st! This beautiful five bedroom, three bath, split level home sits on a large 7,000 + square foot lot in desirable Edmonds neighborhood on a quiet cul de sac. Newly built with modern amenities, this home has lots of natural light with an open, flowing floor plan. Bright kitchen with eating nook leads to deck and a secluded, private backyard. Spacious living room, dining room and family room. Large master suite with soaking tub in the master bath. Clean, efficient gas heat. Spacious 3 car garage provides lots of storage area. Excellent school district. Easy commute to Seattle. Charming downtown Edmonds has lots of waterfront shops and neighborhood restaurants, biking paths, parks and very walkable downtown area. Easy access to ferries and San Juan Islands. One cat OK with $500 pet deposit, sorry no dogs and no smoking.



For more information or a private viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



No Dogs Allowed



