Picnic Point, WA
5316 Picnic Rd
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

5316 Picnic Rd

5316 Picnic Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Picnic Point Road, Picnic Point, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5316 Picnic Rd Available 08/01/19 Edmonds House - Available August 1st! This beautiful five bedroom, three bath, split level home sits on a large 7,000 + square foot lot in desirable Edmonds neighborhood on a quiet cul de sac. Newly built with modern amenities, this home has lots of natural light with an open, flowing floor plan. Bright kitchen with eating nook leads to deck and a secluded, private backyard. Spacious living room, dining room and family room. Large master suite with soaking tub in the master bath. Clean, efficient gas heat. Spacious 3 car garage provides lots of storage area. Excellent school district. Easy commute to Seattle. Charming downtown Edmonds has lots of waterfront shops and neighborhood restaurants, biking paths, parks and very walkable downtown area. Easy access to ferries and San Juan Islands. One cat OK with $500 pet deposit, sorry no dogs and no smoking.

For more information or a private viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

#AvenueOneResidential #EdmondsRentals #Amazon/SLU #Boeing

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4975692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Picnic Rd have any available units?
5316 Picnic Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 5316 Picnic Rd have?
Some of 5316 Picnic Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Picnic Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Picnic Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Picnic Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 Picnic Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5316 Picnic Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Picnic Rd offers parking.
Does 5316 Picnic Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Picnic Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Picnic Rd have a pool?
No, 5316 Picnic Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Picnic Rd have accessible units?
No, 5316 Picnic Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Picnic Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 Picnic Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5316 Picnic Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5316 Picnic Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
