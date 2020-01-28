All apartments in Picnic Point
Find more places like 5315 133rd St. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Picnic Point, WA
/
5315 133rd St. SW
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

5315 133rd St. SW

5315 133rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Picnic Point
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5315 133rd Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA 98026
Wingate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Edmonds/ Picnic Point - Edmonds / Picnic Point - Quiet, Serene, and Private. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths split-level home 2,500 sq.ft.. Includes master bedroom suite with attached 3/4 bath and double closets. Stainless kitchen appliances including glasstop range, new microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with water dispenser, dishwasher, pantry and eating nook. Living room with wood fireplace and vaulted ceiling, dining room, plush carpet, large entertainment deck. Finished basement with fireplace and radiant heated hardwoods floors, full-size washer and gas dryer, large back patio. Beautifully landscaped yard (landscaping included in the rent) on 2/3 acres. Double-car garage with large driveway and RV parking space. Near Beach, Meadow Park, and 10-minutes from the Mukilteo Train Station. 1 Small Pet negotiable/ No Smoking. $2,995/mo. + utilities. Please email acernw@acernw.com or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 771-5756.

(RLNE2790571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 133rd St. SW have any available units?
5315 133rd St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 5315 133rd St. SW have?
Some of 5315 133rd St. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 133rd St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
5315 133rd St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 133rd St. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 133rd St. SW is pet friendly.
Does 5315 133rd St. SW offer parking?
Yes, 5315 133rd St. SW offers parking.
Does 5315 133rd St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 133rd St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 133rd St. SW have a pool?
No, 5315 133rd St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 5315 133rd St. SW have accessible units?
No, 5315 133rd St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 133rd St. SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 133rd St. SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 133rd St. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 133rd St. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Picnic Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPicnic Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Picnic Point 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPicnic Point Apartments with Balconies
Picnic Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WA
White Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College