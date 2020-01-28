5315 133rd St. SW

Amenities

Edmonds/ Picnic Point - Edmonds / Picnic Point - Quiet, Serene, and Private. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths split-level home 2,500 sq.ft.. Includes master bedroom suite with attached 3/4 bath and double closets. Stainless kitchen appliances including glasstop range, new microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with water dispenser, dishwasher, pantry and eating nook. Living room with wood fireplace and vaulted ceiling, dining room, plush carpet, large entertainment deck. Finished basement with fireplace and radiant heated hardwoods floors, full-size washer and gas dryer, large back patio. Beautifully landscaped yard (landscaping included in the rent) on 2/3 acres. Double-car garage with large driveway and RV parking space. Near Beach, Meadow Park, and 10-minutes from the Mukilteo Train Station. 1 Small Pet negotiable/ No Smoking. $2,995/mo. + utilities. Please email acernw@acernw.com or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 771-5756.



