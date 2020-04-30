Amenities

4615 Picnic Point Rd, Edmonds - Edmonds: Lake Serene 3 bed/ 1 bath single family house with full basement.



Refinished hardwood flooring throughout main floor

Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless fridge

Tiled bathroom with newer fixtures

Utility room with hook up for washer/ dryer

Full sized semi-finished basement

Large detached one-car garage with carport

Close to Mukilteo schools & shopping

Pets considered on case by case basis



First month & equal security deposit required. Available for one year lease.

$42 applic. fee per adult - see www.macphersonspm.com for details.

MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRIOR TO APPLYING.



Call Greg at MacPherson's Prop Mgt 206-801-2026 or email: gmatt@macphersonspm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5505469)