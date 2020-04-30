All apartments in Picnic Point
4615 Picnic Point Rd
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

4615 Picnic Point Rd

4615 Picnic Point Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Picnic Point Rd, Picnic Point, WA 98026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
4615 Picnic Point Rd, Edmonds - Edmonds: Lake Serene 3 bed/ 1 bath single family house with full basement.

Refinished hardwood flooring throughout main floor
Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless fridge
Tiled bathroom with newer fixtures
Utility room with hook up for washer/ dryer
Full sized semi-finished basement
Large detached one-car garage with carport
Close to Mukilteo schools & shopping
Pets considered on case by case basis

First month & equal security deposit required. Available for one year lease.
$42 applic. fee per adult - see www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRIOR TO APPLYING.

Call Greg at MacPherson's Prop Mgt 206-801-2026 or email: gmatt@macphersonspm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5505469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Picnic Point Rd have any available units?
4615 Picnic Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 4615 Picnic Point Rd have?
Some of 4615 Picnic Point Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Picnic Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Picnic Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Picnic Point Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Picnic Point Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Picnic Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Picnic Point Rd offers parking.
Does 4615 Picnic Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 Picnic Point Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Picnic Point Rd have a pool?
No, 4615 Picnic Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Picnic Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 4615 Picnic Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Picnic Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 Picnic Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 Picnic Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 Picnic Point Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
