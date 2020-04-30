Amenities
4615 Picnic Point Rd, Edmonds - Edmonds: Lake Serene 3 bed/ 1 bath single family house with full basement.
Refinished hardwood flooring throughout main floor
Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless fridge
Tiled bathroom with newer fixtures
Utility room with hook up for washer/ dryer
Full sized semi-finished basement
Large detached one-car garage with carport
Close to Mukilteo schools & shopping
Pets considered on case by case basis
First month & equal security deposit required. Available for one year lease.
$42 applic. fee per adult - see www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRIOR TO APPLYING.
Call Greg at MacPherson's Prop Mgt 206-801-2026 or email: gmatt@macphersonspm.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5505469)