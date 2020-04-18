All apartments in Picnic Point
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

3901 147th St SW

3901 147th Street Southwest · (425) 209-0252
Location

3901 147th Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA 98087
Shelby

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3901 147th St SW · Avail. now

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1770 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lynnwood Home - This beautiful Lynnwood home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Hwy 99. The kitchen features a large island with eating space, hardwood floors, and a small walk-in pantry. An open floor plan allows space for dinning and living rooms all within view of the kitchen. All four bedrooms are on the second level, including a master with a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Two of the other three bedrooms have their own walk-in closets. Laundry is upstairs. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,900 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3092559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 147th St SW have any available units?
3901 147th St SW has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3901 147th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
3901 147th St SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 147th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 147th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 3901 147th St SW offer parking?
No, 3901 147th St SW does not offer parking.
Does 3901 147th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 147th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 147th St SW have a pool?
No, 3901 147th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 3901 147th St SW have accessible units?
No, 3901 147th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 147th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 147th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 147th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 147th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
