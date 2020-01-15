All apartments in Picnic Point
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607

14607 52nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

14607 52nd Avenue West, Picnic Point, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in Edmonds - This townhouse has so much to offer! For starters it is located in a quiet, well maintained townhouse community in Edmonds. The home has a full size 2 car attached garage with a door leading right into the house. Once inside you will be greeted with all new carpet, laminate plank flooring, and fresh custom paint. Great open floor plan kitchen flows nicely into the living room which has a cozy gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms. The master has a grand, double door entrance. The room itself has a large en suite bathroom with a soaking tub & double sink vanity, it also has and a walk-in closet featuring California closet organizers that make it a dream closet. Out back is a private patio and green belt oasis with a BBQ pad for your summer BBQ get togethers. So many other features, too many to list.

Contact Teri to schedule a time to see this fantastic home. 425-876-8699

Additional important information: Minimum credit score 650, income must be 3x the monthly rent, max 2 pets with a $300 non refundable fee per pet

(RLNE5455247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 have any available units?
14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 have?
Some of 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 currently offering any rent specials?
14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 is pet friendly.
Does 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 offer parking?
Yes, 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 offers parking.
Does 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 have a pool?
No, 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 does not have a pool.
Does 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 have accessible units?
No, 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 does not have accessible units.
Does 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607 does not have units with air conditioning.

