14607 52nd Ave W Unit 607

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in Edmonds - This townhouse has so much to offer! For starters it is located in a quiet, well maintained townhouse community in Edmonds. The home has a full size 2 car attached garage with a door leading right into the house. Once inside you will be greeted with all new carpet, laminate plank flooring, and fresh custom paint. Great open floor plan kitchen flows nicely into the living room which has a cozy gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms. The master has a grand, double door entrance. The room itself has a large en suite bathroom with a soaking tub & double sink vanity, it also has and a walk-in closet featuring California closet organizers that make it a dream closet. Out back is a private patio and green belt oasis with a BBQ pad for your summer BBQ get togethers. So many other features, too many to list.



Contact Teri to schedule a time to see this fantastic home. 425-876-8699



Additional important information: Minimum credit score 650, income must be 3x the monthly rent, max 2 pets with a $300 non refundable fee per pet



