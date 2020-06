Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage and RV parking! Fenced backyard with timed ugs as well. Kitchen and dining areas, plus hallway have beautiful gray tile flooring. Large living room with bay window, laundry room, and kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry provide all the space and storage you need. Master features large closet and bathroom with roomy walk in shower. No Pets