Pasco, WA
6210 Enzian Falls Dr
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:23 PM

6210 Enzian Falls Dr

6210 Enzian Falls Drive · (509) 735-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6210 Enzian Falls Drive, Pasco, WA 99301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6210 Enzian Falls Dr · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6210 Enzian Falls Dr - Fresh paint and new wood look vinyl planking in living room and hallway. New carpets in the bedroom. Cute Rambler with open floor plan and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room, and living room open to each other. All kitchen appliances included. Laundry room with washer / dryer hookups. Large bedrooms with great closet space and a master bath with dual vanities. 2 car garage and large low-maintenance yard with UGS. 1 year lease. Sorry, no pets. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Enzian Falls Dr have any available units?
6210 Enzian Falls Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6210 Enzian Falls Dr have?
Some of 6210 Enzian Falls Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Enzian Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Enzian Falls Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Enzian Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6210 Enzian Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco.
Does 6210 Enzian Falls Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6210 Enzian Falls Dr does offer parking.
Does 6210 Enzian Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Enzian Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Enzian Falls Dr have a pool?
No, 6210 Enzian Falls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Enzian Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 6210 Enzian Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Enzian Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Enzian Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Enzian Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6210 Enzian Falls Dr has units with air conditioning.
