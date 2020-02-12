Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

6210 Enzian Falls Dr - Fresh paint and new wood look vinyl planking in living room and hallway. New carpets in the bedroom. Cute Rambler with open floor plan and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room, and living room open to each other. All kitchen appliances included. Laundry room with washer / dryer hookups. Large bedrooms with great closet space and a master bath with dual vanities. 2 car garage and large low-maintenance yard with UGS. 1 year lease. Sorry, no pets. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



